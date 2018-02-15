Pancake fun and fundraising in West Norfolk

Have your say

There was plenty of pancake-themed fun to be had as community groups across our area marked Shrove Tuesday this week.

Among those joining in the festivities were dozens of youngsters at the Gaywood library, who enjoyed a pancake-themed party on Tuesday afternoon.

The Big Pancake Party at Gaywood Library. Pictured back row third from left Elanor Parkin (Librarian) Linda Young (The Joy Of Food) with children and parents.

Community librarian Elena Parkin said: “We had story time, which we hold regularly, but we combined it with a big pancake party to raise money to help people going hungry in this country.

“We worked with an organisation called the Joy of Food.

“We cooked about 40 or 50 pancakes and people donated money towards it.

“There were about 80 people at story time and they stayed on for the pancake party.”

The Big Pancake Party at Gaywood Library. Pictured Jessica Eveling.

Elsewhere, the Swaffham Lions’ traditional pancake races were switched indoors to the Assembly Rooms from their usual venue in the Market Place, because of poor weather.

But that didn’t stop dozens of people, in eight different teams, from taking part and supporting the event, which raises funds for charities supported by the club.

There was also a pancake-themed fundraiser at the nearby Swaffham Methodist Church, where pancakes and soup were on the menu at a special lunch.

Proceeds from that event will go towards the church’s ongoing campaign of renovations and repairs to the building.

Swaffham Methodist Church Soup and Pancakes Day Event , fundraising for the Major Church refurbishment plan appeal LtoR, Anne Thorp, Sheena Donald, Vera Dye (event organiser), Elizabeth Laws, Jo Trick, Jan Hills, Muriel Bean, Sandra Simm, Sheila Laws, Dorothy Ellis