A developer has been helping the community during the pandemic to ensure those in need receive essential supplies.

Lovell recently donated £1,000 to the West Norfolk food hub which supports residents with food, medication deliveries, as well as emotional and practical support.

The food hub was set up in direct response to the lockdown measures that were put in place in March.

Food and other staple items were delivered to the most vulnerable residents in the community. Picture: Lovell(42868681)

Lovell’s donation has been used to purchase some of the staple items, but also to help individual residents who need more specific food and toiletries due to allergies and health needs.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We work very hard to support local community groups and organisations as much as we can, and that is why we are so proud to make this donation to people in need.

"During this unsettling time, we’re delighted to have been able to contribute towards the needs of the local community that has been struggling to make ends meet.”

Staff at the food hub helped residents throughout the pandemic. Picture: Lovell(42868603)

West Norfolk councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “The food hub was overseen by the Lily team at the borough council, who offer support to combat loneliness and social isolation in the community.

"It helped many West Norfolk residents during the pandemic and could not have achieved so much without the support given by communities, organisations and businesses.

“We’re grateful for the donation of £1,000 from Lovell. It made a big difference to many vulnerable people in our area.”