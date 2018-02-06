Panel to ponder 5.5 per cent tax rise for Norfolk police services

The portion of council tax used to fund police services in West Norfolk could go up by more than five per cent under plans due to be debated today.

Three options will be presented to members of Norfolk’s police and crime panel, after hundreds suggested they would be prepared to pay even more during a recent public consultation.

More than 2,000 people responded to the survey set up by the office of police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green.

A report published ahead of the panel meeting suggets that, of those, 59 per cent said they would be prepared to pay another two per cent in tax for the police.

However, the consultation also included a second question about whether residents would accept a higher increase of up to 4.5 per cent, up to six per cent or up to 12 per cent.

The report said the largest group, 43 per cent among nearly 1,200 respondents favoured a 12 per cent rise.

The three options to be presented to the panel are a tax freeze, an increase of around two per cent or a 5.5 per cent rise.

The third option has been put forward following recent government intervention and could add an extra £12 a year to bills for a band D home if implemented.

Mr Green has not yet indicated which option he will recommend to the panel when it meets at County Hall in Norwich this morning.

But he said: “It’s down to me to ensure our police deliver an efficient and effective service and have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.

“The Chief Constable spelt out very clearly what the different consultation options, including a freeze at last year’s levels, would mean for Norfolk’s policing service.

“I have listened to the Chief Constable, and I’ve listened to what Norfolk residents think, what they want and expect from their policing service and what they are prepared to pay.

“It’s my job, now, to weigh up all the information and make a decision.”