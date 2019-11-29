It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lynn after the switch was flicked on the town’s festive lights.

A dank and drizzily evening didn’t deter revellers from flocking to the Tuesday Market Place last night to see panto stars, and Britain’s Got Talent winners Twist and Pulse, turn on the displays.

The ceremony, which was hosted by KL.FM, was the centre piece for the opening night of a new Festive King’s Lynn programme, which aims to attract shoppers into the town centre to get what they need during the run-up to Christmas.

There will be a festive fair each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday over the next few weeks, featuring fairground rides and a range of food and craft stalls.

A Festive Farmers’ Market is also planned to take place in the Saturday Market Place this Saturday, December 7.

Ahead of the switch-on, scores of youngsters took part in a parade of glowing, handcrafted Christmas lanterns which had been made from recycled materials from Stories of Lynn to the Tuesday Market Place.

Pupils from the St Martha’s Catholic Primary School in Gaywood were also among the musical acts who performed ahead of the switch-on, along with headliners The Chebbs.

