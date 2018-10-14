Paralympian raises bar for IBD research with visit to King's Lynn

A Paralympic powerlifter is coming to Lynn to help raise awareness of research into Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Ali Jawad, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games, is aiming to shine a light on the issue when he is the guest speaker at the IBD Research & Me event on November 3, at The Duke’s Head Hotel, Lynn.

Ali Jawad. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4757964)

Roughly 1,000 West Norfolk residents are affected by IBD, a term which refers to Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

Research and IBD specialists at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are organising the event to raise awareness of the condition and the research currently going on at the trust.

IBD specialist nurse Fran Bredin said: “If you have any questions about living with IBD and its treatment then join us to learn more about the disease, meet others with IBD and help shape the future of IBD treatment through research.

“If you’ve already joined one of our studies come along to see what researchers are up to. If you haven’t already taken part then by the end of the event you may want to.”

The QEH ‘s research lead, Dr Antonia Hardcastle said: “We are grateful to have a guest speaker like Ali Jawad, who was diagnosed with Crohns Disease in 2008.”

To reserve a seat, email ibdevent@qehkl.nhs.uk oe call 01553 613528.