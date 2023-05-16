A paralysed war veteran is walking the length of the UK in support of a Lynn charity.

On Saturday, Carlisle man Mark Harding kicked off a fundraising walk from John O’Groats at the tip of Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall.

And he is taking on the challenge in a bid to support Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which is based in Lynn and provides support for bereaved military children.

In 2010, while serving in Afghanistan, Mr Harding was shot through the neck. His C5 and C6 spinal segments were completely shattered, resulting in him becoming paralysed from the neck down.

Despite being told multiple times that he would never walk again, Mark slowly started to regain some movement.

He said: “I’ve just been raising as much money as I can and giving back to charities that do so much for the military community.

“I attended the Scotty’s Ball a few years ago with a friend, and I’ve wanted to do something for Scotty’s ever since. The work the charity does is brilliant.

“Following Scotty’s on Facebook and seeing everything they do for bereaved military children – it’s a real wake up call.”

Anybody who wishes to donate to Mr Harding’s cause can click here.

