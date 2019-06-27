Paramedic Carl given top community award

The most prestigious award that the Rotary Club can confer was given to Carl Smith at the handover meeting of the King’s Lynn Rotary Club in the Riverside Restaurant in Lynn on Monday.

Carl Smith, left, Pip Rippengill (13019764)

Carl, a Norfolk Accident Medical Service (NARS) critical care paramedic, accepted an invitation from the club to attend and in his own words was “overwhelmed” and “massively shocked” to be the recipient of the Paul Harris fellowship award.

Outgoing club President, Pip Rippengill, gave a breathtaking list of Carl’s achievements and said he and the club was honoured to be able to present Carl with the award.

The award is made to Rotarians for exceptional service to Rotary or in other cases to members of the public who clearly are providing outstanding service to the community.

Members heard that Carl, who was born and raised in West Norfolk, joined the ambulance service in 2000, became a paramedic in 2003 and by 2007 was a clinical field ops manager.

He later qualified as a solo critical care paramedic and joined NARS while still continuing his studies to gain a MA in paramedic science.

He flies with the air ambulance team on a regular basis and over the last 20 years has been a retained firefighter at Lynn too.

Mr Rippengill said: “We in the community of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk are exceptionally lucky and grateful to have someone like you who is truly dedicated, committed and with your knowledge and experience working in our emergency teams.”