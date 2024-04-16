A paramedic has set up sessions to teach people how to save lives.

Jenny Tubb, a paramedic from Lynn, has set up Daisy First Aid West Norfolk, offering easily accessible and affordable classes in the community.

The 39-year-old has been working on the frontline for 17 years, including through pandemic restrictions.

The CPR dolls

Amid ever-increasing wait times post-lockdowns to access care, including emergency help, Jenny wanted to make a difference to that while still helping people.

She said: “I can’t change the waiting times sadly but I can teach people how to recognise and treat an emergency or even save a life whilst they wait.”

Given these factors, Jenny decided to set up Daisy First Aid West Norfolk in February.

Jenny Tubb

The classes are tailored towards baby and child first aid, but she encourages anyone to come along as the information can be relatable to adults too.

She covers paediatric first aid needs, as well as CPD accredited and Ofsted compliant courses for childcare providers and teachers.

She is also teaching first aid to pupils in schools, where there are many benefits to starting young when learning these skills.

Group sessions on how to save lives

Jenny can visit community groups, home-education groups, Brownies and Scouts groups.

One class which is available to book is in West Newton Village Hall on May 28.

She added: “Given the rural and coastal nature of Norfolk, those wait times are going to increase even more.

A CPR doll being practiced on

“Upon research, I found there was not a great deal of classes on offer at an affordable price.

“Most courses are a full day of learning with the price tag to match, and these courses are mostly designed for work-based first aid.”

Daisy First Aid West Norfolk offers a two-hour baby and child first aid class.

For the session, she charges £25 per person where you can learn about CPR, the recovery position, defibrillators, choking, burns, anaphylaxis, meningitis, shock, head injuries, febrile seizures, fractures, poisons, and bleeding and bandaging.

Jenny added: “We are all, me included, vulnerable to ill health and accidents. Don’t wait for the emergency to happen to get prepared and let’s continue to save lives together.”

Find Daisy First Aid West Norfolk on Facebook or Instagram, and for more information visit the website daisyfirstaid.com

Got a story? Email molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk