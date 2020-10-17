Paramedics threatened by Lynn man they were trying to treat

Two paramedics treating a Lynn man reported to have suffered cardiac arrest were continually abused and threatened by him.

A court was told that one of the ambulance workers later broke down in tears, such was the abuse levelled at her and her colleague.

Appearing before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday, 23-year-old Levi Michael Coburn admitted two counts of using threatening behaviour in the incident on August 6.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (39098373)

Prosecutor Denise Holland said the paramedics tried to get Coburn to enter the ambulance and he was detained when it was believed he lacked capacity.

Coburn swore as he threatened them and then feigned collapsing.

The court was told he then said: "If I wasn't on this bed I would put you through the window."

Mrs Holland added: "This continued while he's in hospital."

The female paramedic broke down in tears after leaving the patient.

"She was terrified for her own safety but had a duty of care to him," added Mrs Holland.

Coburn, of Broad Street, also pleaded guilty to a separate drunk and disorderly matter in Lady Jane Grey Road on August 1. The bench was told he was in the road, causing a female motorist to stop.

In mitigation, solicitor Charlotte Winchester outlined Coburn's difficult upbringing.

She said the "deeply unpleasant" matter with the paramedics had followed a drinking binge.

"He wouldn't normally behave in that way. He's embarrassed and ashamed at the language he used and threats he made," she added.

The bench was told that Coburn was already on some support programmes and therefore decided to sentence him to a two-year conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay £150 compenasation to each paramedic.

There was no order for costs or victim surcharge and no separate penalty for the drunk and disorderly matter.