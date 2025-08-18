A man who stole hundreds of pounds worth of parcels from four women will pay them just £50 each - magistrates ruled.

Darren Palmer, of Kerkham Close in Terrington St Clement, appeared back in court on Thursday after his case had been adjourned from June 5.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to four offences in which he took packages from a number of victims during a crime spree in November last year.

Darren Palmer appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday

In total, Palmer stole:

• A beauty advent calendar worth £300 from a woman in Lynn on November 2

• Two pyjama sets, a bath mat and bedding to the value of £30.96 from a woman in Walpole St Peter on November 9.

• A parcel containing ladies’ clothes and boots worth £150 from a woman in Lynn on November 9.

• Ladies clothing and perfume from Zara worth £60 from a woman in Lynn on November 10.

Magistrates’ sentenced him to 120 hours of unpaid work, and he will also have to pay £50 to each of the victims.