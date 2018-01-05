Parents and little ones take part in baby yoga taster lessons at Gaywood Library

Families in West Norfolk are being invited to attend baby yoga sessions across the borough.

Louise Whitehead, who founded Babies at Ease Playful, Calm, Relaxing Baby Yoga Sessions, is running various sessions around Lynn, Gaywood and Terrington St Clement for babies from three months to pre-crawling age.

For more information or to submit your interest, call 07715418387, email louiseandreaturk@hotmail.com , or visit Louise’s Facebook page at Babies at Ease.

Pictured above, Louise Whitehead, Elerna Parkin with mums and babies at Gaywood Library. MLNF18MF01001