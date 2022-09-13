Parents of students who will be travelling to King Edward VII (KES) Academy in Lynn have expressed their concerns about Norfolk County Council’s (NCC) transport policy.

Adam Howard, whose son has started in Year 7, is contesting the new three-mile route the council has calculated for eligibility for a free bus pass. He feels the policy, put into place this year, is cutting corners.

Living in North Wootton, and 2.971 miles – roughly 46 metres short of a free pass – from the secondary school means Mr Howard will have to pay for transport as he ‘lives under three miles away.’

Part of the route to walk or cycle has no lights and may be muddy in the winter.

The route the council has based this on has been worked out using "geographical information software system managed by the local authority to ensure a fair and consistent process for all applicants", as per their Home to School and College Transport Policy.

Mr Howard has written to NCC and said: “I have done some calculations using Google Maps and it shows we are over the three mile designated in your policy, taking into account the distance to walk from our home to the school gates factoring in any safe road crossings and avoiding an extremely busy and dangerous junction with no safe area.

“After walking the route at the weekend, I was fair and started at the top of my driveway until the first gate and it was 2.92 miles, seven metres short.

“In conclusion, I find the route not practical, has massive safety concerns and you are putting financial gain above child safety.

“Without sounding sarcastic, is my son supposed to take wellington boots to change into and a torch to stop him from falling into the river?

“I strongly urge you to re-evaluate his eligibility for the pass."

Sianead Goodson, also from North Wootton, has the same concerns.

Before the new route was calculated, her eldest daughter was eligible for a free bus pass.

Now her younger sibling is deemed to live within three miles, they will have to pay £90 per term for bus travel, or an hour’s walk or cycle.

Sianead said: “Apparently my house has clearly moved.

"Their route through River Lane is not logical, dark and muddy and how they expect her to cross at Grimston Road is shocking.

“I feel we are being penalised for living in a nice area and poorly served by our council and their infuriating lack of consideration.”

Niki Park, head of passenger transport at the council, said: “Via the appeals process, the concerns of the families can be looked at in greater detail as the family feels necessary.”

