More support could be offered to parents who have had their children taken away, under plans being considered by Norfolk County Council.

NCC is hoping the new service will help vulnerable parents who have been through court proceedings leading to their child being placed in care.

The NCC is looking for someone to run the service, with a contract worth some £1.2m available.

An NCC spokesperson said: “There are numerous, complex reasons that can lead to a family experiencing the removal of a child and we want to see fewer children coming into care with fewer parents experiencing the loss associated with children being removed.

"The service will need to be committed to supporting vulnerable parents to overcome persistent and enduring challenges, using approaches and techniques that will help them make the incremental changes that lead to significant progress over time.”

The council is expecting the greatest level of need will include Lynn and rural areas.