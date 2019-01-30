A West Norfolk family has honoured the memory of their late son by donating over £7,500 to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Daniel Gooch,40, was killed while working as an asphalt operative in Surrey Friday, June 1.

Daniel Gooch

His parents Derek and Linda Gooch, of Upwell, donated a total of £7,579 to the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Fund from the money raised at Daniel’s funeral.

The family decided to donate the money to the hospital after Mrs Gooch had been treated for cancer there.

Mr Gooch said: “Daniel is so very loved and made an incredible impact on so many people’s lives, more than 400 people attended his funeral.

“It is an unbelievable amount of money to have raised and we would thank everyone who contributed, particularly Toppesfield Ltd and the Buckingham Group.

“Linda has been treated for her cancer at Kings Lynn and the empathy shown during her treatment and following Daniels death was incredible and the hope is this amount will make a real difference for years to come .”

Mr and Mrs Gooch presented the cheque to QEH consultant Dr Mirela Hategan.