Parish council should repay bus shelter cash, says King's Lynn councillor

A parish council should repay money spent on maintaining bus shelters in its village that should have been used in Lynn, a meeting has heard.

A row broke out last summer over the use of funds from the town’s special expenses programme to maintain facilities in South Wootton.

Although officials say that situation has since been resolved, the issue was back on the agenda at a meeting of West Norfolk Council’s Lynn area consultative committee on Thursday evening.

Labour’s John Collop argued that the funds which had been used on maintaining the facilities should be reimbursed by the parish council in South Wootton.

Unlike Lynn, South Wootton does have a parish level authority which is able to raise its own tax revenue through the parish precept.

The special expenses are used to pay for services within Lynn and West Lynn which would otherwise be fulfilled by a parish or town council.

And Mr Collop asked: “What chance have we got of getting some of that money back? I think we’ve got a strong case.”

Officers told the committee they would look into the issue and report back to a future meeting.

Committee members were also asked to consider issues including the provision of advertising space and lighting for the 28 shelters currently in place around Lynn, as well as how requests for any new shelters should be handled.

Members called for the cost of solar powered lighting to be explored for two sites, at Filberts on the Fairstead estate and Elvington on the Springwood estate respectively, where the existing shelters are currently unlit.

Jo Rust, who was elected as the committee’s vice-chair, said there was a health and safety issue for the protection of lone travellers.

And Lesley Bambridge asked whether CCTV cameras could also be considered in an effort to protect the facilities from vandalism.