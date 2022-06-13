Lynn parkrun had a large team of surprise visitors on Saturday at The Walks.

The local on-call fire service had decided to take part in the morning event in their fire service kit as part of their current recruiting campaign.

The team, from the Lynn and Terrington St Clement stations, was led by Dean Taylor, Lynn's on-call watch manager, who arrived in their fire tender and support vehicle.

Fire crews ran the 5k race wearing their full uniform including breathing apparatus. MLNF-22AF05219

It was quite a warm morning for the popular running event that sees athletes take part in a 5k run in the community.

The team were soon kitted up for the challenge, although not in the usual tee shirt and shorts like the other runners, having chosen to do the 5km run in full fire service kit and equipment, including some running in breathing apparatus.

Attending in order to recruit potential firefighters, the on-call system provides cover whenever required in response to fire and emergency calls, using the same appliances and equipment as fulltime firefighters.

This role offers flexible working hours and could suit people with childcare responsibilities.

Lynn's parkrun event director, Gary Walker said: "It was great to have the team out running with us today and they deserve all the credit for running the 5km course in The Walks in their day-to-day fire service kit on such a warm morning."

