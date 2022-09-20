Runners came together at Lynn’s weekly parkrun for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A minutes silence was held whilst the last post was played before runners took off to complete three laps of the Walks.

Gary Walker, Lynn’s parkrun event director said: “It was a memorable parkrun, with our 271 runners and 24 volunteers honouring our late Queen Elizabeth II,

“It was also great to see so many first time parkrunners and visitors to King’s Lynn out with us today. We look forward to seeing you all again.”

Gary added: “Well done also to visiting parkrunner Jake Williamson, who was first back in a time of 16:05 and to Dawn Hendon, first lady to finish in 19:27,

“A big well done also to Lesley Kearney, a first time parkrunner, who completed the course with our Tail Walker in 1:05:14.

“Congratulations also to Kenny Addis on his brilliant 25 volunteering milestone. Hopefully we will see him wearing his new t-shirt anytime soon.

“A big thank you also goes to all of our volunteers today who did such an excellent job. Thanks to you all.”

Next week will be parkruns 11th birthday run, Gary encourages people to wear something for the party.