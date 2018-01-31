Parking and tax rates set to rise in West Norfolk Council budget plan

A sharp rise in parking charges, including doubling the overnight rate, is among a range of fee increases included in newly-published budget plans from West Norfolk Council.

The measures, which are due to be discussed at a cabinet meeting next week, also include a £5 rise in the borough’s share of council tax rates for an average band D home.

Charges for services including hall bookings, waste collection, car parking and wedding and funeral services are also set to rise, though the cost of admission to Stories of Lynn at Lynn’s town hall is set to be frozen.

Long term car parking prices at Boal Quay in Lynn is set to increase from £2.40 to £2.70 and its overnight tariff is set to increase from £1 to £2. However, that rate will run from 5pm to 9am, instead of 6pm to 8am as it does now.

The report also proposes increases to short term car parks including Tuesday Market Place, where the hourly rate is due to go from £1.60 to £1.80, and St James multi-storey, in Lynn, as well as pitching a 60 per cent spike in OAP Hunstanton resident’s annual passes from £25.50 to £40.80.

Officials say the measures will enable the council to deliver a balanced budget for the 2018-19 financial year and a funded budget for each year up to 2022.

However, it also warns of “significant uncertainty” from 2020-21, when the current system of government grants to councils is currently due to end.

The report said: “The detailed arrangements for the implementation of the new 100 per cent business rates retention scheme are not known and the re-set of the baseline may mean that the council does not retain all the growth currently included in the plan.

“The fair funding review will determine the starting point under the new 100 per cent business rates retention scheme.”

West Norfolk Council’s budget will be considered at a cabinet meeting next Tuesday and by the full council on February 22.