Parking charges on King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff made £370,150 last year

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital made hundreds of thousands of pounds by charging staff for parking last year, it has been revealed.

Figures released by the NHS show the trust raked in £370,150 in the year to March from charges and penalty fines incurred by NHS workers parking across all its sites.

NHS trusts across England made a combined total of almost £70 million from staff parking charges over the same period.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital. (4889177)

Unite, a union which represents around 100,000 health workers, has slammed the “scandalous” figures, which it said amounted to a “tax on hard-pressed” employees.

Sarah Carpenter, national officer for health at Unite, said: “We would like a situation where dedicated NHS staff, who don’t earn a fortune, don’t have to pay to park their cars to go to work to look after the sick, the vulnerable and the injured 365 days a year.”

British Medical Association council chair, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, added that it was “unacceptable” for hospitals to plug financial gaps by charging and imposing fines on staff.

The figures also reveal the trust made a further £976,200 from parking charges paid by patients and visitors to its sites in the same financial year. This brought their total income from car parking to £1.3 million.

Jon Green, QEH chief executive, said: “Income from charging supports costs and improvements to car parking, with any surplus going to support patient care at the hospital.

“Car parking charges are never going to be popular but charges are necessary as a traffic management measure driven by both the current pressure our car park is under and in planning for the anticipated increase in attendances expected over the next three years.

“The money raised is helping us to increase the number of spaces where we can, and the trust needs to both create capacity for parking on site and continue to strongly encourage more staff, patients and visitors to use public transport.”