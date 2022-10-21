Last Saturday saw the return of Lynn’s parkrun 24 hour marathon to raise money to make improvements for The Walks.

After a two year Covid break, 121 runners set foot in The Walks with aims to run further than they ever have done before.

A total of 1,701 miles was ran by parkrunners. Gary Walker, the King’s Lynn parkrun event director, said: “The Walks is such an iconic setting for parkrun and is so well maintained that we felt it only right to do something that would help towards future improvements.

121 runners came together for Lynn Parkruns 24 hour marathon (60044002)

"The parkrun community once again rose to the challenge, with the majority of the 121 runners taking part over the 24-hour period completing far more laps of the Walks than they had originally intended.

"The enthusiasm of those taking part was infectious with everyone pushing each other on, with runners of all standards of ability taking part and all contributing to the massive total of miles covered”

Parkrun is a 5k race held every Saturday in The Walks and is open to anybody of any ability. Anyone wishing to take part should simply register by visiting: http://www.parkrun.org.uk/ and turn up at The Walks Café at 8.45am on any Saturday ready for the 9am start.