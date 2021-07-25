Parkrun made a triumphant return to West Norfolk yesterday.

There was a good turn out at The Walks in Lynn as runners returned for the first time since March 2020 to take part in the 5km Saturday morning run.

Gary Walker, event director of Parkrun in Lynn said it was fantastic to be back.

He said: "It was a great restart on a really nice morning."

We had 322 runners taking part including our MP, James Wild, supported by 23 Volunteers who did a brilliant job.

"It was really buzzing and great to see so many who we haven’t seen for 70 weeks with many clearly emotional about getting a small piece of normality back into their lives.

"We also had the Marshland Ladies Hockey Team running with us this morning for the first time for a charity run, which you may already have something about."