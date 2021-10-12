Saturday marked a very special day for the Lynn Parkrun, with it recording 100,000 runners having crossed the finish line since it first started in September 2011.

It also marked a collective 500,000 km or 310, 685 miles covered during that time by those that have participated in the 3-lap course around The Walks, which takes place every Saturday morning.

Regular parkrunner Nigel Richards, who can often be seen running in the Walks, was the parkrunner who crossed the line at the milestone point and was met at the finish by Lynn Parkrun event director Gary Walker.

Regular parkrunner Nigel Richards, was the parkrunner who crossed the line at the milestone point. (52120619)

He said: "It was fantastic for us to achieve this significant milestone here in The Walks and a delight to see Nigel, one of our regular runners, who himself has taken part in 185 Parkruns, marking the 100,000 point.”

Parkrun is a free, timed 5km run or walk, which takes place in The Walks at 9am each Saturday.

It is all managed by volunteers and is open to all, regardless of age or ability to either run, walk or volunteer. Anyone wishing to participate needs to simply register first here