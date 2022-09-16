Parkrun event director Gary Walker has had the honour of meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II a number of times, his most memorable when she presented him with his MBE.

Mr Walker organises the parkrun, a free event on Saturday mornings at Sandringham Royal Estate,The Walks in Lynn and Hunstanton.

The 5k distance can be run or walked by all ages or abilities and parkruns are popular community events across the UK.

Gary Walker, centre, introducing Queen Elizabeth II to support service workers

With the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II many of the parkruns in royal parks have been postponed, including last Saturday.

Mr Walker said: "In respect to the sad loss of Queen Elizabeth II and with regard to the close links the town has always had with Her Majesty, it was decided that we should cancel this morning’s Lynn parkrun.

"This would have been our 11th anniversary parkrun and was planned as a birthday party run but it was only right that with the greatest respect to Her Majesty we should postpone the party run to a later date.

Gary Walker, centre, introducing Queen Elizabeth II to support service workers

"However, in order to allow the runners to pay their respects to Her Majesty we are going to hold a commemorative parkrun next Saturday, September 17 in The Walks.

Mr Walker's career in the armed services, where he served at RAF Marham, led him to attend Buckingham Palace, receiving a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) award in 2003.

He said: "With regards to my meeting Her Majesty, I have had the honour of meeting her a few times, the most memorable being when she presented me with my MBE.

Gary Walker, centre, introducing Queen Elizabeth II to support service workers

" I was serving at RAF Marham at the time and ironically enough, I also had the honour of meeting Her Majesty at RAF Marham in 2016, when she visited in her role as the Station’s Honorary Air Commodore.

"By then I had retired from the army but had been recruited into the RAF and was tasked with introducing Her Majesty to the community support team.

"It was a great honour and Her Majesty was her usual wonderful self, making everyone feel at ease and showing great interested in those she met.

Gary Walker, right, meeting Queen Elizabeth II

"A truly memorable occasion for everyone present. "She always appeared to enjoy her visits to RAF Marham where she always seemed very much at home.

"Like the majority of those who have served, I have only ever known Queen Elizabeth as our monarch and never expected the day would come when the oath to bear true allegiance to her heirs and successors would become a reality.

"She was all that we could have ever asked for as our Queen and leaves a lasting legacy across not only the country but also the world.

Gary Walker meeting Queen Elizabeth II

"As it happens I have also met King Charles on numerous occasions albeit as Prince of Wales and like Queen Elizabeth have always found him to be friendly, quick to put those he meets at ease and I have no doubt he will be a very worthy successor to Her Majesty."