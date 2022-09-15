A parkrunner has given his own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by running 96 laps of The Walks in Lynn.

Many sporting events were cancelled on Saturday following news of the death of the monarch which sees many runners attend parkrun every weekend morning, including Lynn and Sandringham.

Karl Baxter decided pay his own respects and by running a total of 96 laps, each one representing a year of the life of the Queen.

Parkrun event director Gary Walker said: "Setting off at 7am, Karl completed his mammoth run in 16 hours and 59 minutes.

"Long distance running is nothing new for Karl who takes part in Ultra runs and recently took part in the Sandringham 24 hour marathon, completing 22 laps, which is a total of some 110 miles."

The weekly parkrun, which is free and open to all ages and abilities, that would have taken place in the Royal Sandringham Estate was cancelled.

Mr Walker said:"It is with regret but out of respect for the sad passing of Her Majesty, this week's parkrun has been cancelled.

"It is not intended that there will be any further cancellations beyond this.

"This would have been our 11th anniversary parkrun and was planned as a birthday party run but it was only right that with the greatest respect to Her Majesty we should postpone the party run to September 24, being the first parkrun following Her Majesty's funeral.

"The Lynn parkrun 24-hour Marathon will also not take place and is postponed until the weekend of October 8-9. It is hoped that we can still have a great event on that day."

A commemorative parkrun will be held on Saturday 17 and details can be found at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/