Regular participants at Lynn’s popular parkrun ran with high hopes as they showed their support for the Linnets on Saturday morning.

The group gave the football club their full backing by dressing up in the King’s Lynn Town FC colours, blue and gold.

It came ahead of the side’s FA Cup second round bid against Stevenage.

Runners at Lynn's parkrun showed their support for the Linnets on Saturday

Jodie Hopkins, captain of the Lynn Ladies team, also made an appearance dressed as the team’s mascot ‘Linnet’.

Lynn parkrun event director Gary Walker said: “It was a great atmosphere for the run with everyone getting into the spirit of supporting the town’s team with whom it shares The Walks.

"We were all wishing them well and were proud to show our support for the team in its efforts.”

Unfortunately, the Linnets lost the Second Round Proper tie against Stevenage 3-0.

Parkrun is a free, timed 5k run or walk, open to everyone regardless of age or ability, held at 9am each Saturday morning in The Walks.

Anyone wishing to take part needs only to register at www.parkrun.com.