Thirty parkrunners were out bright and early the day after Lynn's Fawkes in the Walks event earlier this month, to litter pick the park.

West Norfolk Council operations manager Claire Thompsett said: "We always appreciate having the parkrun volunteers here, assisting parks team in ensuring The Walks is back to its normal self as quickly as possible.

"The extra pairs of hands made a big difference and their help was a benefit to all the users of the park.”

Parkrunners litter picked The Walks (60706672)

Lynn parkrun event director Gary Walker added: "The parkrun team wanted to do their bit in helping the parks staff, who maintain The Walks and who do such a good job in looking after the park.

"This has become a normal routine for us and it was great this year to see a record number of parkrunners turn up so early to help.

"We really do recognise how lucky we are to have such a great place here in the centre of town, not just for our parkrun event but for all recreational use and we cannot thank the parks staff enough for maintaining it so well for the benefit of all.”