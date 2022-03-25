The Government has confirmed that 226 homes in Lynn can go ahead without its intervention, in a blow to campaigners who had hoped to stop the project in its tracks.

West Norfolk Borough Council had in February received permission from its own planning committee for the development on land off Parkway in Gaywood.

But a local resident, Christine Merry, who had been leading a campaign against the project, had already sent a letter to the prime minister and housing secretary Michael Gove, requesting that any permission given by the council be looked at first by the government.

Protest meeting at the proposed New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area on land next to King's Lynn Academy Site on Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood.

At the end of the February meeting, an email was read out from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), asking that final sign-off for the scheme be delayed until they had considered whether to refer the scheme to Mr Gove.

If they had decided to do so, Mr Gove would have had the power to potentially block it from going ahead.

But in a new email published this week, a DLUHC official said the department had decided not to call in the decision.

Protest meeting at the proposed New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area on land next to King's Lynn Academy Site on Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood.

Local Liberal Democrat county councillor Rob Colwell said: “I’m really upset about it, because the reality of the situation is, local people will now be thinking ‘our local borough council aren’t listening to our legitimate concerns, now the government under Michael Gove’s department aren’t listening to our concerns’, and they’re going to feel, as I feel, ignored.”

He added: “Gaywood clock is a pinch-point as it is for traffic and congestion, and unfortunately the decision that’s been reiterated today is going to have a knock-on effect for the whole of King’s Lynn… It’s a sad day.”

Traffic was not the only issue raised at the February, with other concerns ranging from trees being cut down, pollution, flooding and the homes’ affordability.

Council officials insisted the scheme met all of the borough’s policies on those concerns – and would even “enhance the quality of life” for existing residents.

Several councillors spoke positively about the scheme, with Conservative Elizabeth Nockolds saying: “How can we talk about traffic when people need homes? We’ve got a huge waiting list of people who need homes.”

A borough council spokeswoman said a decision notice officially approving the homes is now expected to be issued.

West Norfolk Borough Council had originally proposed a significantly larger development of 379 homes on the land, which at one time served as the playing fields for the College of West Anglia (CWA).

That scheme included 220 properties on former playing fields on the western area of the site and 159 on the eastern side, with a new bridge across the railway line serving the sand quarries at Leziate.

But a petition against that proposal garnered some 3,500 signatures. Many objected to the loss of trees and wildlife habitat, including broadcaster Stephen Fry, who is himself a CWA alum.

The council nevertheless granted permission for that version of the plan, before deciding not to go ahead with it, and scaling the project down to 226 homes.