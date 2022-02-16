A decision on plans to build more than 200 new homes in Gaywood has been delayed until next month.

West Norfolk Council officials say more time is needed to complete the reports that will be presented to members considering the Parkway proposal.

But objectors say a planned protest against the scheme will still go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School. (54310932)

Scaled down proposals, allowing for the construction of up to 226 new homes in the area were due to be considered at a special borough council planning committee meeting next Thursday, February 24.

But the authority now says that debate will take place during the committee's next scheduled meeting on March 7.

A council spokesman told the Lynn News a short time ago that reports on the application, which the authority has itself submitted, are not yet complete.

But she added that next Thursday's session at Lynn Town Hall will still take place. Agenda papers are likely to be published later today.

Concerns about the new application, which was itself drawn up after larger plans for around 380 properties were scrapped last year, have grown in recent weeks.

Flood risk and increased traffic levels are among the main concerns raised by objectors so far.

And a protest, headed Tory Hands Off Parkway, will still take place as scheduled this Sunday, February 20, from 10.30am.

In a social media post promoting the demonstration, county councillor Rob Colwell said: "Bring your children, dogs, balls, frisbees, kites, and let’s make some noise!!! After covid we all appreciate our green space more."