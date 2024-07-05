Home   News   Article

Emergency services remain at scene of crash on A47 at Hardwick Roundabout in King’s Lynn with one lane blocked

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 16:48, 05 July 2024

Part of the A47 is blocked after a collision on a major roundabout in Lynn.

Police were called to the Hardwick Roundabout at 3.44pm today following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Ford Transit and a white and grey Fiat Ducato campervan were involved in the collision between the Hardwick and Saddlebow roundabouts.

The Hardwick roundabout in Lynn
Emergency services are on scene including paramedics.

One lane remains blocked.

