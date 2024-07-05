Part of the A47 is blocked after a collision on a major roundabout in Lynn.

Police were called to the Hardwick Roundabout at 3.44pm today following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Ford Transit and a white and grey Fiat Ducato campervan were involved in the collision between the Hardwick and Saddlebow roundabouts.

The Hardwick roundabout in Lynn

Emergency services are on scene including paramedics.

One lane remains blocked.