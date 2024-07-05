Emergency services remain at scene of crash on A47 at Hardwick Roundabout in King’s Lynn with one lane blocked
Published: 16:48, 05 July 2024
Part of the A47 is blocked after a collision on a major roundabout in Lynn.
Police were called to the Hardwick Roundabout at 3.44pm today following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
A Ford Transit and a white and grey Fiat Ducato campervan were involved in the collision between the Hardwick and Saddlebow roundabouts.
Emergency services are on scene including paramedics.
One lane remains blocked.