Part of a main road in West Norfolk is closed this morning for emergency roadworks due to a burst water main.
National Highways said the A47 is shut both ways between the A10/A149 at Hardwick near Lynn and A1122 in Swaffham.
A spokesperson said: “The road was closed overnight for planned roadworks, whilst the overnight works were taking place, a burst water main was discovered.
“Anglian water are attending scene this morning to assess.
“The issue delaying the re-opening is expected to result in the road being closed for an extended period of time with no expected re-opening time currently available.”
Diversion routes are as follows:
Eastbound:
• Exit the A47 eastbound at the Hardwick Roundabout
• Take the fourth exit from the roundabout on to the A10 southbound
• Follow the A10 south through West Winch and Setch to the roundabout with the A134 at Tottenhill Row
• Take the first exit from the roundabout on to the A134
• Follow the A134 southbound through Shouldham Thorpe to Stradsett
• At the junction with the A1122 turn left
• Head eastbound on the A1122 through Fincham and Marham to the roundabout at Swaffham
• Take the third exit to re-join the A47 eastbound
Westbound:
• Exit the A47 westbound at the Swaffham Roundabout
• Take the first exit on to the A1122
• Follow the A1122 westbound through Marham, Fincham, Stradsett to the roundabout with the A10 at Bexwell
• At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A10
• Follow the A10 northbound through Tottenhill Row, Setchey, Setch and West Winch to the Hardwick Roundabout
• Take the second exit from the roundabout to re-join the A47 westbound