Part of a main road in West Norfolk is closed this morning for emergency roadworks due to a burst water main.

National Highways said the A47 is shut both ways between the A10/A149 at Hardwick near Lynn and A1122 in Swaffham.

A spokesperson said: “The road was closed overnight for planned roadworks, whilst the overnight works were taking place, a burst water main was discovered.

The A47 between Lynn and Swaffham. Picture: Google Maps

“Anglian water are attending scene this morning to assess.

“The issue delaying the re-opening is expected to result in the road being closed for an extended period of time with no expected re-opening time currently available.”

#A47 is closed both ways between A10/A149 Hardwick near #KingsLynn and A1122 #Swaffham #Norfolk for emergency roadworks.



During overnight works a burst water main was discovered. @AnglianWater are at scene



More info here: https://t.co/tBy0gKa1le pic.twitter.com/9K25toIEXu — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 25, 2023

Diversion routes are as follows:

Eastbound:

• Exit the A47 eastbound at the Hardwick Roundabout

• Take the fourth exit from the roundabout on to the A10 southbound

• Follow the A10 south through West Winch and Setch to the roundabout with the A134 at Tottenhill Row

• Take the first exit from the roundabout on to the A134

• Follow the A134 southbound through Shouldham Thorpe to Stradsett

• At the junction with the A1122 turn left

• Head eastbound on the A1122 through Fincham and Marham to the roundabout at Swaffham

• Take the third exit to re-join the A47 eastbound

Westbound:

• Exit the A47 westbound at the Swaffham Roundabout

• Take the first exit on to the A1122

• Follow the A1122 westbound through Marham, Fincham, Stradsett to the roundabout with the A10 at Bexwell

• At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A10

• Follow the A10 northbound through Tottenhill Row, Setchey, Setch and West Winch to the Hardwick Roundabout

• Take the second exit from the roundabout to re-join the A47 westbound