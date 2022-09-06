Motorists were being advised to avoid the A47 near Lynn this afternoon while a car transporter was recovered from a ditch.

Police were on the scene at Middleton, where part of the road was closed while the lorry carrying cars was moved out of the ditch.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said they were called to reports the transporter had come off the road at about 2.10pm, and the cab of the lorry was between the ditch and the field.

A car transporter came off the A47 at Middleton. Picture: Ellie Scott

They advised drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

According to the AA Traffic Map, there was slow traffic in the area due to the obstruction.