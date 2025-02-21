Police have warned motorists to avoid part of the A47 in Lynn this evening after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Officials have said that there is a “large amount” of debris and an oil spillage on the road surface between the Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts.

In a post on X at 8.08pm, Norfolk Police said that the road was closed in both directions between the two roundabouts.

The A47 dual-carriageway looking towards the Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn..

“Please use alternative routes,” it added.

As of 9.45pm, police had not published an update about the road closure.

Just before 10pm, National Highways East said on X: “The #A47 in #Norfolk is CLOSED in both directions between the #A148 at #KingsLynn and the #A10/#A149 #HardwickRoundabout due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Our contractors are en-route to assist.”