A major Lynn road is blocked in one direction following a three-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, involving a HGV, on the A47 between the Pullover and Hardwick roundabouts at around 4.05pm.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said the crash happened between the slip road from the Saddlebow roundabout to the Pullover roundabout.

The A47 between Lynn's Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts is blocked after a crash

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area. Picture: Michael Jordan

She said the road was blocked on the westbound carriageway – towards the Pullover – and two passengers had suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Just before 5pm, she said they were awaiting recovery of the vehicles involved and the arrival of paramedics on the scene.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area, with posts on social media suggesting that motorists have come to a standstill.

Lynx Bus said in a post on Facebook that traffic in and around Lynn was “incredibly heavy”, which they believed to be due to the closure of Tennyson Avenue/Vancouver Avenue for works to a footpath by Norfolk County Council.

“As a result most of our services are running late but our drivers are trying their very best to get to you,” they said.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”