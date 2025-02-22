Part of A47 in King’s Lynn remains closed between Hardwick Roundabout and A148 after multi-vehicle crash left ‘significant damage’ to barrier
Part of the A47 in Lynn remains closed this morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles left “significant damage” to a barrier on the road.
Police were called to the section of road between the Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts last night, and posted on X to say it was closed in both directions at around 8.08pm.
National Highways East teams were also sent to the scene and said the collision had involved multiple vehicles.
In a post on X, they also said that there was a “large amount” of debris and an oil spillage on the road surface.
Just before 1am, National Highways East said that the collision had resulted in “significant damage” to the barrier on an elevated section of road.
In an update this morning, they said that the A47 will remain closed eastbound between the A148 and the A10 Hardwick Roundabout throughout the morning.