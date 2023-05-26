A47 between King’s Lynn and Swaffham reopens after emergency roadworks due to burst water main
Published: 10:28, 26 May 2023
| Updated: 10:46, 26 May 2023
A main road in West Norfolk has reopened this morning after part of it was closed for more than 24 hours.
The A47 was shut both ways between the A10/A149 at Hardwick near Lynn and the A1122 in Swaffham for emergency roadworks due to a burst water main.
The road had been closed overnight on Wednesday for planned roadworks, but while these works were taking place a burst water main was discovered.
A National Highways spokesperson said Anglian Water had been on the scene to assess the situation yesterday, with the road shut for the day.
The A47 reopened at 5.05am this morning.