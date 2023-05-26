A main road in West Norfolk has reopened this morning after part of it was closed for more than 24 hours.

The A47 was shut both ways between the A10/A149 at Hardwick near Lynn and the A1122 in Swaffham for emergency roadworks due to a burst water main.

The road had been closed overnight on Wednesday for planned roadworks, but while these works were taking place a burst water main was discovered.

The A47 between Lynn and Swaffham. Picture: Google Maps

A National Highways spokesperson said Anglian Water had been on the scene to assess the situation yesterday, with the road shut for the day.

The A47 reopened at 5.05am this morning.