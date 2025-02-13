Worn and damaged pieces of road in Gaywood are set to be replaced as work will take place early next month - costing £211,000.

Work is set to begin on Sunday, March 2 on the A148 Lynn Road. The current worn and damaged surface will be removed and replaced with a brand-new surface.

Resurfacing will take place in the Gaywood area at the traffic lights near the clock and Aldi.

Road works will be taking place around the Gaywood Clock area. Picture: Google Maps

During the works, lanes will be closed on Lynn Road from the St Faith’s Drive/A148 Lynn Road junction to A148 Lynn Road/A1076 Gayton Road junction.

The work is expected to take around five Sunday nights to complete - with it set to be shut from 8pm to 6am.

Diversions will be put in place along nearby roads including the A1076 and the A149. This will allow the road to be passable and vehicle access granted to Aldi, Tesco and the surrounding houses during the day.

The works are required as part of routine maintenance to improve the current condition of the carriageway.

The work, which will cost around £211,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Infrastructure Department and its contractors.