Police are appealing for information in connection with a stabbing in Lynn this morning.

The incident took place in Lowfield, Fairstead in the early hours of Saturday.

Shortly after 5.30am, officers were called to reports of a man in his 30s, who had received injuries which appeared to be from a stabbing. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Incident at Lowfields on Fairstead Estate King's Lynn Police Forensics at the scene.. (59552281)

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with this assault and remains in police custody.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting Athena reference 36/74331/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.