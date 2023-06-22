Home   News   Article

Woman taken to hospital after crash on King’s Lynn’s Pullover Roundabout on A47 involving Skoda and Land Rover

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 16:25, 22 June 2023
 | Updated: 17:22, 22 June 2023

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a busy route in Lynn.

Police and paramedics responded to the collision, involving a Skoda and a Land Rover, which was reported on the A47 at the Pullover Roundabout at 2.53pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one patient, an adult woman, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A police spokeswoman said part of the roundabout is currently blocked.

Officers have also advised motorists to drive carefully while they clear the scene.

