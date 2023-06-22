A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a busy route in Lynn.

Police and paramedics responded to the collision, involving a Skoda and a Land Rover, which was reported on the A47 at the Pullover Roundabout at 2.53pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one patient, an adult woman, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Police are currently at the Pullover roundabout dealing with a road traffic collision. Please drive carefully while we clear the scene. Thank you#Team1 #PC252 pic.twitter.com/YUMPptDyXP — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) June 22, 2023

A police spokeswoman said part of the roundabout is currently blocked.

Officers have also advised motorists to drive carefully while they clear the scene.