Police have cordoned off part of a park in Lynn after reports that a person was hurt overnight.

Officers have put a cordon in place at St John’s Walk in The Walks, on the corner nearest to the rail station.

A policeman at the scene told the Lynn News that it was reported that a person was injured last night.

A police cordon is in place at The Walks in King's Lynn

He said they were awaiting the arrival of crime scene investigators.

Public access to The Walks is not affected by the cordon.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.