Part of King's Lynn's King Street cordoned off after sinkhole appears
Published: 13:39, 09 April 2023
| Updated: 13:40, 09 April 2023
A section of a town centre street has been cordoned off after a sinkhole appeared yesterday.
Part of King Street in Lynn collapsed on Saturday, which police have since taped off to alert motorists to it.
The sinkhole, which is close to St George's Guildhall, still had a cordon around it this afternoon.
A resident posted about it on Facebook yesterday, describing it as a "deep" sinkhole.
Drivers are able to pass by it on King Street, but should be aware of while near the stretch of road.