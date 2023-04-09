Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Part of King's Lynn's King Street cordoned off after sinkhole appears

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:39, 09 April 2023
 | Updated: 13:40, 09 April 2023

A section of a town centre street has been cordoned off after a sinkhole appeared yesterday.

Part of King Street in Lynn collapsed on Saturday, which police have since taped off to alert motorists to it.

The sinkhole, which is close to St George's Guildhall, still had a cordon around it this afternoon.

Sinkhole on King Street in King's Lynn
Sinkhole on King Street in King's Lynn
The sinkhole has appeared close to St George's Guildhall in Lynn
The sinkhole has appeared close to St George's Guildhall in Lynn

A resident posted about it on Facebook yesterday, describing it as a "deep" sinkhole.

Drivers are able to pass by it on King Street, but should be aware of while near the stretch of road.

Kings Lynn Traffic and Travel Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE