A week-long closure is currently in place at a busy road in Lynn.

Part of Loke Road has been shut by Anglian Water while work takes place to repair a broken sewer pipe.

The closure starts at the junction coming from Edward Benefer Way and ends at Sir Lewis Street.

The closure is at the top of Loke Road in Lynn

The work started on Monday and is expected to last until Friday.

Pedestrian access is still available.