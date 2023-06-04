A partial road closure has been put in place amid apparent work at a town library.

A portion of London Road in Lynn has been shut off as work crews operate outside the historic building.

Reports suggest that a water leak has occurred, but the Lynn News has contacted Anglian Water for confirmation.

A partial closure has been put in place outside Lynn's library

Diversion signs are in place as far back as the Southgates roundabout, but drivers can still travel down the street as long as they turn left before the library.

A partial closure has been put in place outside Lynn's library

Traffic coming from the town centre appears to be unaffected by the closure.