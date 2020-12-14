Partners are now allowed to attend maternity appointments with pregnant mothers at Lynn's hospital.

From today (Monday, December 14), partners will be able to attend scans and any Day Assessment Unit or clinic appointments at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The reintroduction comes with a word of caution for those attending to continue using hand sanitiser and to wear face coverings throughout their visit at the Gayton Road site. Those who do not have a mask will be provided with one.

The main entrance of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

They are also asked to maintain social distancing from other patients, visitors and staff.

To keep everyone as safe as possible and to limit contact, any partner attending appointments must be in the pregnant mother’s household bubble and their designated birth partner.

To maintain a safe distance amongst patients, the waiting room is running at a third of its usual capacity. Due to limited space, the maternity team may need to ask partners to wait outside the hospital if the room reaches capacity, however this situation is monitored continuously.

To help keep the waiting room as empty as possible, the team also ask that patients attend their hospital appointment no more than five minutes before the allocated time.

Visitors will be asked to wash their hands on arrival at the hospital to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.