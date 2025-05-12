The North Wootton community came together to party like it was 1945 on Saturday at the village hall’s VE Day 80th Anniversary Celebration.

Events kicked off with a scarecrow trail competition where residents created and displayed Victory in Europe-themed scarecrows and more than 700 votes were cast to find the winners.

On VE Day, a flag was raised in front of the hall and the VE Day Proclamation was read by committee chairperson, Dennis Blackmore. There was also beacon lighting in the evening.

The village hall committee which organised the celebration events

On Saturday Priory Lane was closed to traffic as West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland declared a street party officially open. Entertainment saw wartime classics sung by Kelly Ann and music from Eddie Seales Big Band, there was a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial flight and many residents dressed in 1940s costumes.

Vehicles from the era were on display alongside wartime memorabilia and posters and the mayor unveiled commemorative plaque.

Andrew Stevenson from Hawkins Ryan Solicitors, sponsors of the scarecrow trail, presented prizes to the winning entries. The public vote saw The Rushtons, Aycliffe, The OG’s and The Chad Family in the running for top spots with Aycliffe bagging first and The OG’s runners-up.

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland unveils a commemorative plaque

Event organiser Antony Lamb said: “The Hurricane flypast brought tears to my eyes. The community really did come together - it was wonderful to see.

“It’s important that we take the opportunity where we can to remember the sacrifices made by so many during the war, and so it was especially lovely to hear how the events held here this week have opened up conversations, storytelling, and remembrance within our community.”

Mr Blackmore added: “I believe that we achieved something very special. True, we organised and executed an impressive event thanks to the diligent and good-natured effort of committee members and friends of the committee.

“However, we achieved more than that - we brought our community together in one sweet sunny afternoon of celebration and friendship with the village hall at its heart. In that we created a fitting tribute to the greatest generation who bought us our freedom.”

Part of the Battle of Britain Memorial flight

Kelly Ann sings wartime songs

Entertainment from the Eddie Seales Big Band