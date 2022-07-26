It was a sad occasion ... but like many wakes there was much joy taken in a life well lived.

And in the case of disability campaigner Susan Smith, it was a life very well lived for others despite the many challenges she herself faced.

So it was something that the selfless Susan would thoroughly have approved of that the focus switched to those who had devoted so much time to helping her with her three personal assistants (PAs) presented with awards.

Pictured Rev Robert Ellis with Abigail Church, Julie Oakes and Jade Mann, Susan's PA's

Susan died on June 25 at the age of 76, (one day after her 44th wedding anniversary).

She had spent her life campaigning for the disabled, whilst being disabled herself.

After a funeral was held on Monday at Mintlyn Crematorium, a wake was held at The Carpenters Arms in East Winch.

Disabled Person's campainger Susan Smith Wake being held at The Carpenters Arms East Winch

Julie Oakes, Abgail Church and Jade Mann cared for Susan for the past seven years and they were presented with awards for the end-of-life care they so lovingly dispensed.

Susan's husband Trevor could not thank the staff at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital enough for the wonderful care they provided for his wife.

He said: "We hear so many stories of people that show no respect for old or disabled people and I want to put over the message that some people out there do go the extra mile for people in need,

Pictured: Rev Robert Ellis at disability campaigners Susan Smiths' wake

"Over the last seven years Sue has had three great PA's to help me," said Trevor.

Susan, of George V Avenue, Lynn, has appeared in the Lynn News several times for her roles from the council's disabled advisory committee to setting up her own physically handicapped able-bodied club in the 70s.

She also worked with Riding for the Disabled at the Magpie Centre and the Kingfishers disabled Swimming Club at St James Pool.

Trevor and Susan Smith, who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on Saturday, June 25.

People who attended Susans funeral and wake were asked to either wear something pink, or a cat badge to reflect her love of animals.