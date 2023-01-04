Rail passengers are being warned of engineering works and train strikes happening this weekend.

It means that Great Northern services will run between Lynn and Cambridge but not London King's Cross.

It is due to engineering works taking place on Saturday and Sunday, which are part of the Government-funded East Coast Digital Programme, as well as strikes by the RMT and ASLEF.

Rail passengers are being warned of engineering works and train strikes happening this weekend

The work taking place aims to improve reliability and provide a better and greener service for passengers.

Great Northern has confirmed that across the weekend, trains will be running between Royston, Cambridge, Ely and Lynn on Saturday and between Letchworth Garden City, Cambridge, Ely and Lynn on Sunday.

For anybody planning to travel into London that weekend, rail replacement bus services will be available from selected Great Northern stations which will connect to Thameslink services from Bedford to London St Pancras. ​

Network Rail has advised passengers to check before they travel.