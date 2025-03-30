Passersby are being evacuated from part of Lynn after a fire started at a flat above a casino.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, remain at the scene on Purfleet Street after a fire started in a flat located above Merker Slots.

Fire crews confirmed they were first called to the scene at 9.29pm. They are still tackling the blaze.

Thick smoke could be seen travelling from the fire at Purfleet Street

An ambulance was seen on Baker Lane, but a police officer at the scene confirmed to the Lynn News that there has been no injuries.

Police closed off Purfleet Street and Baker Lane to members of the public while firefighters could be seen from a nearby car park using a hose to extinguish the flames.

Thick smoke from the fire could be seen from as far as St James Street. Police advised nearby residents to keep their windows shut for the time being.

Baker Lane is closed off to members of the public while emergency services deal with the fire

Smoke could be seen from St James Street from the Purfleet Street fire