A fast food restaurant closed and passers-by were left holding their noses after a sewer collapsed on Lynn’s High Street.

The infrastructure collapsed on Friday, with repair works ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of this week.

This occurred outside McDonald’s, with the restaurant forced to close on the evening. It reopened the following day.

Two passers-by hold their noses as the sewer is repaired

People out in the town centre on Friday pointed out the bad stench at the scene - although some were quick to take shelter in nearby pubs.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our engineers are repairing a collapsed sewer outside McDonald’s in King’s Lynn. We’re expecting this work to be finished by the end of this week.

“Due to the nature of work we do, there will inevitably be some smells from time to time, but we want to be the best neighbours we can.

Anglian Water crews work to repair the collapsed sewer on Lynn's High Street

“If customers notice a spike in odours, they can contact us via Facebook or through our customer services number: 03457 145 145.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson added: “The King’s Lynn restaurant closed slightly early on Friday evening due to Anglian Water wanting to do some work.

“The restaurant reopened the next day and has traded as normal since then.”