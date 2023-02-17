It’s fast approaching for the Mayor’s Business Awards on Friday, March 3 and finalists are counting down the days until they find out if their business will be coming home with an award.

This week, we spoke to the judges of the Leisure and Tourism category, Complete Commercial Finance.

The three finalists for this category are The Angel at Watlington, Tipsy Teapot and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (62472514)

Complete Commerical Finance is a company which aims to find the right options to help finance businesses in the area.

They say they offer a friendly, personalised brokerage service which extends across East Anglia.

Their website states: “Every business is different, so we spend time getting to know each one of our customers to make sure we recommend only the most appropriate solutions for you.”

Director of Complete Commercial Finance Karl Langham said: “In terms of the judging process, it was great to meet the finalists personally.

“What came across loud and clear was the passion they had for their respective businesses or organisations.

“They have invested a significant amount of their time, money and energy in their businesses and the results were very impressive.”

Karl went on to say: “I honestly wish I could have given the award to all of them, because there were areas in which they all excelled.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, and I look forward to seeing all the finalist again on the big night!”

The black tie event will be held at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange and will host a number of businesses who made it as finalists and sponsors of each of the 11 categories.

Judges for the Leisure and Tourism category were looking for businesses that have added value within the West Norfolk area, created employment opportunities and provided staff development and customer satisfaction.

The organisation must demonstrate commercial success and evidence of growth, investment and delivery of innovations and improvements.