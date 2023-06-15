Individuals with a passion for Lynn and its future prosperity are being sought to join its Town Deal board.

The board was established to develop a town investment plan in 2020, aiming to bring together a “diverse range of individuals” representing the community, businesses, and local authorities.

It is made up of representatives from all tiers of local authority, Members of Parliament, businesses, the Local Enterprise Partnership, Business Improvement District, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the College of West Anglia.

The Lynn Town Deal board is looking for either one or two new members. Picture: Ian Burt

The town investment plan has been published and the board has so far secured £25million through a deal with the Government.

And the board is now looking for either one or two additional members from our business community to get involved with “shaping the economic regeneration” of the town.

Graham Purkins, chief technical officer of Merxin and chair of the Lynn Town Deal board, said: "We are looking for one or two enthusiastic and motivated individuals who are really passionate about the town and want to get involved in securing its long-term, economic future.

“These are unremunerated positions that offer very real opportunities to make a significant difference in our town.

"Qualities we'll be looking for include being open-minded and collegiate with an entrepreneurial spirit. Ideally potential board members would be able to commit to 12 face-to-face meetings each year, plus meeting preparation and other work.

“They would bring their business acumen with them along with a range of other skills which might include, experience working in the private sector, strategic thinking, insight into tourism and/or creatives industries, marketing skills, or understanding ‘clean’ growth."

To apply, interested individuals have been asked to visit visionkingslynn.co.uk or contact the team by emailing placebasedinvestment@west-norfolk.gov.uk. For an informal discussion, Jemma can also be phoned at 07920232999

The closing date for applications is July 9, with interviews taking place in mid-July.